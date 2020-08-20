Tropical Depression 14 forms in Caribbean

A tropical wave in the Caribbean has been upgraded to a tropical depression.

The weather system developed into Tropical Depression 14 Thursday morning, triggering a Tropical Storm Watch for parts of Honduras.

The system is expected to strengthen to a tropical storm between Thursday and Saturday as it passes south-southwest of the Cayman Islands, according to National Hurricane Center forecasters.

Cayman’s National Weather Service forecasters say residents can expect to see the depression’s impacts as early as Thursday.

“We should begin to see some heavy showers and thunder by this afternoon, along with potential flooding in low-lying areas,” said NWS forecaster Kerry Forbes. “The closest point of contact will be 412.9 kilometres (256 miles) south-southwest of George Town, Grand Cayman, as the system passes by at 12am.”

“Along with the heavy showers, residents are also to expect strong gusts of winds,” added Forbes.

The Honduran government issued a Tropical Storm Watch for the coast of Honduras from the Honduras/Nicaragua border westward to Punta Castilla and for the Bay Islands.

At 11am, the depression had maximum sustained winds of 35 miles per hour with higher gusts and strengthening is expected over the next few days. The system is moving toward the west at nearly 21 miles per hour.

Further east, Tropical Depression 13 has formed in the Atlantic and is expected to strengthen into a tropical storm by the end of Thursday, according to the NHC. That system does not pose an immediate threat to the Cayman Islands, but has triggered a Tropical Storm Watch for Saba and St. Eustatius, St. Maarten, Antigua and Barbuda, St. Kitts and Nevis, and Anguilla.

Tropical Depression 13 is located about 750 miles east of the northern Leeward Islands, and forecasters expect it to move to the north-northwest at 21 miles per hour.

Even further east, on the African coast, a tropical disturbance has formed and is expected to make its way into the Atlantic Ocean by late Thursday.