Intertrust will relocate 150 staff, in early 2021, to the top-floor offices of One Nexus Way, Camana Bay’s newest commercial building.

As anchor tenant, the trust and corporate services provider will occupy 20,000 square feet of the mixed-use building, which is now fully leased.

“The Intertrust Cayman team is excited to make the move to our new office,” said Nadine Watler-Ritter, managing director of Intertrust Cayman, in a press release, adding, “we look forward to a modern and fresh space designed to support our dynamic ambitions”.

Intertrust has been located in the Walkers building on Elgin Avenue since 2012, after the company acquired the management services arm of the Walkers offshore law firm.

Last month Intertrust announced it would launch a new global offshore law firm, managed from the Cayman Islands.

The company’s relocation announcement followed DMS Governance’s move to One Nexus Way in mid-August. The two companies will add to Camana Bay’s financial services community, which includes Big Four accounting firms PwC and EY, insurance and reinsurance firms like AureumRe, Aon and Greenlight RE, as well as four of Grand Cayman’s five retail banks.

Butterfield opened a branch in One Nexus Way at the start of 2020.

DMS Governance chief executive officer Anne Storie said in the press release, “Our decision to move to the new location of Camana Bay was driven by a desire to improve connectivity, both in terms of our internal teams who now enjoy a more flexible, open and collaborative work space and in terms of an improved location, alongside a thriving financial services community that includes many of our key business partners.”

As a mixed-use building, One Nexus Way houses retail and restaurant space on the ground floor, including the recently opened Pane & Pasta and butcher Carnivore.

Workplace Environments will soon be opening a showroom on the building’s ground floor, and Sportista, previously located on the Crescent, will bring a sporting goods and activewear retail space to One Nexus Way.

“We are thrilled that One Nexus Way is fully leased, and so quickly following completion. Our team continues to see active demand for commercial real estate from global firms,” Dart’s president of business development, Jackie Doak, said.

Dart is pre-leasing its commercial building at Camana Bay, 60 Nexus Way, currently under construction and slated for completion in 2022, she added.