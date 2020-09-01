3 arrested in North Side anti-drugs operation

Three people were arrested Sunday for drug-related offences after police and Coast Guard officers carried out a joint operation in the Kaibo and Rum Point areas of North Side.

In a statement, the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service said the operation was carried out in response to community concerns about drug activity and anti-social behaviour in the locality.

“Members of the community expressed concerns to the police about an increased presence of loud music, drug usage and other nuisances in this area, especially on Sundays and … particularly after the softening of the COVID-19 restrictions,” Inspector Fernando Soto, area commander for the eastern districts, said in the statement.

He added, “The operation was successful as we were able to disrupt a number of illegal activities resulting in a few arrests. As part of our ongoing efforts to reduce the incidence of crime and ensure the safety and well-being of the community, we will [be] conducting operations on an ongoing basis.”

The operation resulted in three drug-related arrests in the area, and drug-related searches in two other districts, the RCIPS said.

Those who were arrested have been bailed to return pending further investigations.

The police’s K-9 Unit, Air Operations Unit, Firearms Response Unit, Community Policing Unit and Operational Support Unit, as well as officers from the Cayman Islands Coast Guard, worked with the RCIPS uniform branch of the eastern districts to conduct searches on boats, and on land.

The RCIPS said the “heavy police and support presence also served to disrupt drug use and other anti-social behaviour, including loud music and traffic offences, such as DUI and speeding”.