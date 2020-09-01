Cayman’s two COVID-19 patients have fully recovered, taking the country’s active cases back down to zero.
Medical Officer of Health Dr. Samuel Williams-Rodriguez confirmed this in a statement released Tuesday evening, saying, “There are currently no active cases of COVID-19 in the Cayman Islands.”
The two positive patients, reported on 19 Aug., were travellers who had recently arrived in Cayman and were subject to a 14-day isolation period. Those individuals were Cayman’s only two active cases in more than a month.
Williams-Rodriguez also reported that 105 COVID-19 tests were carried out since Monday, the date of his last report, and all were returned negative.
Cayman’s COVID-19 case total now stands at 205, of which 204 have fully recovered. Only death has been recorded due to the virus, the first person to be confirmed with COVID-19 in Cayman back in February.
That patient was an Italian cruise shipper who was taken to Health City Cayman Islands for emergency medical care off the Costa Luminosa cruise ship.
A total of 245 people remain in isolation, according to the statement, at either a government facility or in their homes, as required by the medical officer of health.
Meanwhile, international cases of the deadly virus continue to climb. The global tally for COVID-19 now stands at 25,559,850 confirmed cases and 851,781 deaths.
The US confirmed 6,045,064 cases Tuesday and a total of 183,870 deaths across that country.
