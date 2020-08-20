UPDATED: 3-year-old boy drowns

Police on Thursday afternoon confirmed a 3-year-old child drowned in a George Town swimming pool.

Emergency responders were called to an address on Old Crewe Road around 8am Thursday morning. The child had been found in a swimming pool at the location and was unresponsive, according to a press release from police.

The child was taken from the water and CPR was performed. Emergency Medical Services attended the location and the child was transported to the Cayman Islands Hospital where he was later pronounced dead by the attending doctor.