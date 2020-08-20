Car hits electricity pole, shuts down East End’s Sea View Road

A car carrying three occupants, a woman and two children, smashed into an electricity pole in East End around 12:40pm today.

The accident occurred near the entrance of Health City Cayman Islands, along Sea View Road. The cause of the accident is unclear; however, the 911 Communication Centre told Cayman Compass the car was travelling west towards Bodden Town when it hit the utility pole.

The pole snapped in two following the crash, and the top of the pole and the wires landed on the road.

Police shut down access to the road and were diverting traffic from Frank Sound Dock.

911 communication told the Compass that police, fire services and EMS were deployed to the scene. CUC was also notified of the crash.

The driver and the passengers are said to have received minor, non-life-threatening injuries.

The accident led to a power outage in the area. CUC said the power should be restored by 8pm today.