Chief Medical Officer Dr. John Lee reported Thursday that of the 361 COVID-19 tests carried out since Wednesday, all were negative.

The latest test results come a day after health officials confirmed the first two positive cases in Cayman in more than a month.

Both positive cases involved travellers who arrived in Cayman on recent flights and were tested at the end of their mandatory 14-day isolation period. They will now continue their isolation until they test negative. Neither is showing any symptoms.

There are currently 91 people in isolation, either at a government facility or in their homes.

The last community-acquired positive test for COVID-19 was reported on 13 July.

Surge of cases in Europe

European countries saw more than 26,000 new coronavirus cases on Thursday.

In France, 4,711 new infections within 24 hours mean a return to figures last seen during the lockdown.

Following a peak of 7,578 daily cases on 31 March, France exceeded Thursday’s jump in cases on only three occasions.

However, the number of people needing treatment in hospitals has remained stable.

Meanwhile, next week Russia will begin mass testing of its potential COVID-19 vaccine on more than 40,000 people at 45 medical centres.

Until now, the vaccine, called Sputnik V, has only been tested in small-scale human trials.

While Russian scientists have deemed the vaccine safe, many Western experts have criticised the lack of available data and warned against its use before international testing and regulatory standards have been met.