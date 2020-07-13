Cayman confirms first new COVID cases since 1 July

Cayman ended its streak of COVID-free test results on Monday, with two of 552 tests returning positive for SARS-CoV-2.

The individuals who tested positive were identified through the community screening programme, according to a Government Information Services press release.

“One is a returning traveller currently in isolation and the other is presumed to have acquired the condition locally. Both individuals are asymptomatic,” according to GIS.

Prior to Monday’s two positive results, there had been no positive COVID-19 cases confirmed in Cayman since 1 July. Monday’s reporting includes several days of testing conducted throughout the weekend.

There have been 203 confirmed cases so far in the Cayman Islands. Those cases include 200 recovered cases, two active cases and one death. A total of 26,729 COVID-19 tests have been carried out to date in Cayman.

There are currently no local hospitalisations for COVID-19.