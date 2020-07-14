Woman charged with business burglary

A woman accused of burglarising a George Town business has been charged.
A brief statement from the Royal Cayman Islands Police Services on Monday said the 41-year-old George Town woman was formally charged on 13 July with one count of burglary in relation to an incident back on 26 May.
The woman was expected to make a Summary Court appearance Tuesday.
If you value our service, if you have turned to us in the past few days or weeks for verified, factual updates, if you have watched our live streaming of press conferences or sent an article to a friend... please consider a donation. Quality local journalism was at risk before the coronavirus crisis. It is now deeply threatened. Even a small amount can go a long way to sustaining our mission of informing the public. We need our readers’ financial support now more than ever.