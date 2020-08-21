Cayman Watercolours Calendar artwork up for auction

For the last nine years, Jasmine (previously Cayman HospiceCare) has hosted an annual event to raise money for its operation and the National Council of Voluntary Organisations.

A host of original artwork, all featured in the Cayman Watercolours Calendar, are auctioned off to an enthusiastic crowd. The subjects of the paintings run the gamut from local marine life and land-based fauna to flowers, island scenes, boats and landmark buildings.

The evening was held at LUCA restaurant in recent years, before it moved to the new Jasmine building in 2019.

Although plans were in the works to celebrate the calendar’s 10th anniversary this year, COVID-19 has put paid to that idea. The organisers have therefore decided to go the online route, with a silent auction that started on Monday and will conclude promptly at 8pm on Sunday.

In order to encourage bidding, there are spot prizes up for grabs as well. Bidders could find themselves a bottle-of-bubbly richer, or winning a dinner for two at The Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman. There is also a one-night staycation at The Kimpton Seafire Resort & Spa in the future of one lucky person. All they have to do to have a chance to win is place a bid on one or more of the 14 works for sale.

This year’s pieces are particularly attractive, with submissions from well-known painters such as Gordon Solomon, to students and self-taught artists. The result is a collection of colourful artwork that would enhance a room in any office or home.

The cover of the calendar – ‘Peaceful Pappagallo’ – by Bernadette Devlin, typifies island life.

“I have had the privilege of living on Pappagallo beach for the last 17 years and it is truly a most beautiful and tranquil spot, with an unspoiled coastline that is a joy to walk on,” said Devlin. “I captured this image of a local fisherman’s boat on the deserted beach some years ago and it has remained one of my favourite [scenes]… ”

Those who favour nautical views might be interested in the ‘Bloody Bay Tugboat’ piece by Jerome Wilson; or anyone familiar with the quaint, rustic bars that dot the islands’ landscapes will no doubt be drawn to ‘Wouldn’t it be nice’ by Caroline Courtis.

The latter’s colourful scene of a man sitting at a beachside bar spirits the viewer away to simpler times.

Shilpa Tagalpallewar and her daughter Samruddhi have contributed to the calendar several times, and this year is no exception. Samruddhi’s depiction of the Cayman Islands National Museum, dubbed ‘Cayman Treasures’, is sure to be a popular item in the auction. Anyone familiar with the history and culture of Cayman will want it for their collection.

Alanna Thomas, fundraising and events coordinator at Jasmine, said, “We are so grateful to all the talented artists who have kindly donated their artwork. The auction and calendar sales will generate much needed funds for Jasmine and the NCVO in what are very challenging times for charitable organisations such as ours.”

1 of 9

Meet the artists

Shilpa Tagalpallewar (‘Oleander Bloom’ and ‘Swimming Angels’) is a versatile artist who is very well known for her paintings and henna tattoo work. She is the only professional henna artist in the Cayman Islands with an International Certificate for Natural Henna Arts.

Rhianna Ebanks (‘Conversation with a Parrot’) is a 14 year-old student at St. Ignatius Catholic School, who is starting year 10 in the coming academic year. Her desire is to become an art teacher, and this is her first contribution to the calendar.

Samruddhi Tagalpallewar (‘Cayman Treasures’) is a student at St. Ignatius Catholic School and has contributed to the calendar for a number of years. She has been painting from a young age and art is truly a favourite hobby of hers. She has participated in several art and poster competitions, all of which have helped to develop her skill.

Cerys Martin (‘Evening Tide’) was a grade 11 student at St. Ignatius Catholic School when this painting was done. She is moving to Little Over Community School in Derby, England for grade 12. This is her first painting for the calendar.

Caroline Courtis (‘Hanging On’ and ‘Wouldn’t it be nice’) has lived in the Caribbean for over 30 years, with the past 14 years in Grand Cayman. Caroline has no formal art training but has always had an interest in painting. She enjoys the medium of watercolour and has submitted paintings for the calendar over the last six years. Caroline is also the controller of Cayman Watercolours Charitable Trust and produces the calendar.

Villence Buchanan (‘The Proud Whistler’) has always nurtured a passion for art and would always paint and draw as a child. She studied advanced level art at secondary school in London, England, and has sold artwork in the Caribbean, UK, US and Canada. A scientist and nature enthusiast at heart; her favourite images captured on canvas include birds, fruits, vegetables and the occasional portrait of a famous person.

Jerome Wilson (‘Bloody Bay Tugboat’) is a self-taught Caymanian artist with a diversified style of painting. He was exposed to fine art and sculpting in primary school, where he found his groove in painting, embracing watercolours. However, he is also versed in other mediums such as acrylics and pastels. Being an island boy, he loves the ocean and free dives as a hobby. He is concerned with the protection of the environment.

Brianna DaCosta (‘O Land of soft, fresh, breezes’) is a graduate of St. Ignatius Catholic School and is pursuing a degree in architecture at Miami Dade College. She has been contributing artwork to the calendar for a number of years.

Bernadette Devlin (‘Peaceful Pappagallo’) is deputy head of the secondary school at St. Ignatius Catholic School. She has been contributing artwork for the Cayman Watercolours Calendar for the past seven years, and her enthusiasm and encouragement of her art pupils at St. Ignatius to enter artwork for the calendar has been a most welcome addition.

Gordon Solomon (‘Billy’s Bluff Bounty’) is a well-known and respected Caymanian artist who now resides in Cayman Brac. Gordon has made several contributions to the calendar over the years. His work has been displayed in exhibitions at the National Gallery of the Cayman Islands and is coveted by private collectors.

Hayley Marsden (‘In the Moment’) is a student at St. Ignatius Catholic School and is a first-time artist for the calendar.

Christina Pineda (‘Turtle Tales’) is the founder of Art Nest Creative Studio and is a strategic business consultant. She has made an impact on the Cayman community with her contribution to the art world and this is her first year as a contributor to the calendar.

How to bid

To register and bid on the 14 pieces of original artwork, visit www.bidpal.net/watercolourscalendar. The auction will close at 8pm on Sunday.

Proceeds from this auction, and sales of the Cayman Watercolours Calendar (available for purchase island-wide in September), will benefit Jasmine and the NCVO. Jasmine provides palliative and hospice care, free of charge, to those in the Cayman Islands living with life-limiting illnesses. Over 90% of Jasmine’s funds come from community fundraising and events, such as this one.

“We would like to thank sponsors Grant Thornton and Conyers, and the Cayman Watercolours Charitable Trust, for their generous support,” said Thomas.

| For further information, please contact Alanna Thomas on 945-7447 or email [email protected].