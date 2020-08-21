Live: Ask the Experts – Back to School

Masks, staggered starts, sanitation — we know you have plenty of questions as Cayman heads into the 2020/21 school year. So we’ve lined up a panel of education experts to answer your questions.

Joining us today:

* Ministry of Education Acting Chief Officer Lyneth Monteith

* Acting Director of Education Services Tammy Banks-DaCosta

* John Gray High School Principal Jonathan Clark

* Edna Moyle Primary School Principal Danielle Duran

* Cayman International School Director Jim Urquhart

* Island Montessori Owner/Principal Clare O’Keefe