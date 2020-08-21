Live: Ask the Experts – Back to School

Masks, staggered starts, sanitation — we know you have plenty of questions as Cayman heads into the 2020/21 school year. So we’ve lined up a panel of education experts to answer your questions.
Joining us today:
* Ministry of Education Acting Chief Officer Lyneth Monteith
* Acting Director of Education Services Tammy Banks-DaCosta
* John Gray High School Principal Jonathan Clark
* Edna Moyle Primary School Principal Danielle Duran
* Cayman International School Director Jim Urquhart
* Island Montessori Owner/Principal Clare O’Keefe
If you value our service, if you have turned to us in the past few days or weeks for verified, factual updates, if you have watched our live streaming of press conferences or sent an article to a friend... please consider a donation. Quality local journalism was at risk before the coronavirus crisis. It is now deeply threatened. Even a small amount can go a long way to sustaining our mission of informing the public. We need our readers’ financial support now more than ever.