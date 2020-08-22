General Registry counter partially reopens Monday

General Registry will resume certain services for the public at its Government Administration Building counter from Monday, 24 Aug.
It will be possible to file records on the public records register such as deed polls, bills of sales, and debentures; register newborns; and collect birth, death, and marriage certificates ordered online.
Birth, death and marriage certificates must still be ordered and paid for online via www.vitals.ky.
Notifications when the certificates are ready for collection at the counter are sent via email.
In line with current COVID-19 protocols, those visiting the counter have to maintain social distancing of six feet and wear a mask at all times.
The registry counter’s business hours are Monday to Friday from 9 am to 4 pm.
Queries related to these activities can be emailed to [email protected] For general information during business hours, persons can call 946-7922 or 244-3405.
