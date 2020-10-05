New company registrations slow down

New company registrations in the Cayman Islands were down 17% in the first eight months of 2020 compared to the same period last year, and 36.9% lower than between January and August 2018.

The 7,447 new registrations across all types of companies are comparable to the level last seen in 2016 and 2014.

During the same period this year, 2,590 companies were terminated, according to the Cayman Islands General Registry.

Still, at the end of the first quarter of 2020, a record 109,986 active companies were registered in Cayman, up from 109,556 at the end of 2019.