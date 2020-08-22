Tropical Storm Marco moves past Cayman, Laura to cross Cuba Sunday

For the latest information on storm activity in the Cayman Islands, as well as information on how to prepare for hurricane season, visit Storm Centre.

Tropical Depression 13 turned into Tropical Storm Marco Friday night after it passed the Cayman Islands, as the busy Atlantic hurricane season continues.

Meanwhile, a second tropical storm, Laura, is crossing the northern Leeward Islands, the US Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico today.

Marco is expected to strengthen as it targets Mexico’s Yucatan peninsula and enters the south-central Gulf of Mexico. Although some further strengthening is anticipated on Sunday, the US National Hurricane Center is forecasting the storm system to weaken when it is heading for the Texas coastline.

The US National Hurricane Center described Tropical Storm Laura as still disorganised as it approaches Puerto Rico.

Laura is expected to cross the northern coast of the Dominican Republic and Haiti, as well as the Turks and Caicos Islands and the southeastern Bahamas Saturday into Sunday.

Tropical storm conditions are possible over central Bahamas and eastern and central Cuba on Sunday.

The NHC said its long-range track and intensity forecasts are less certain but Laura could bring storm surge, rainfall and strong winds to parts of Cuba, the Bahamas and Florida.

As Laura is forecast to move across Cuba, showers associated with this system are expected to affect the Cayman Islands from Sunday night, Cayman’s National Weather Service said.

For today, the weather service anticipates a decrease in shower activity, easterly to southeasterly winds of 10 to 15 knots and slight seas with wave heights of 1 to 3 feet.

Current long-term projections see Tropical Storm Laura pass between Cuba and the Florida Keys on Monday, before becoming a Category 1 hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico heading for the Louisiana coastline.