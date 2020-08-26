OECD countries report unprecedented fall in GDP

Following the COVID-19 pandemic-containment measures around the world, real gross domestic product in OECD countries has suffered an unprecedented 9.8% fall in the second quarter of this year.
The provisional estimates indicated the steepest drop ever recorded, significantly larger than the 2.3% decline in the first quarter of 2009, at the height of the financial crisis.
Among G7 countries, the world’s seven largest economies, GDP fell most dramatically by 20.4% in the UK. In France, where lockdown measures were among the most stringent, GDP declined by 13.8%, after a drop of 5.9% in the previous quarter.
GDP also fell sharply in Italy (12.4%), Canada (12%) and Germany (9.7%), following respective declines of 5.4%, 2.1% and 2% in the first quarter.
In the US, where many states introduced ‘stay-at-home’ measures in late March, second-quarter GDP contracted by 9.5%, after a 1.3% decline in the previous quarter.
In Japan, where containment measures were less stringent, GDP contracted by 7.8% in the second quarter and 0.6% in the previous quarter.
Year-on-year GDP growth for the OECD area dropped by 10.9% in the second quarter of 2020, with the UK recording the sharpest annual fall of 21.7%.
If you value our service, if you have turned to us in the past few days or weeks for verified, factual updates, if you have watched our live streaming of press conferences or sent an article to a friend... please consider a donation. Quality local journalism was at risk before the coronavirus crisis. It is now deeply threatened. Even a small amount can go a long way to sustaining our mission of informing the public. We need our readers’ financial support now more than ever.