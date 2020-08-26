Caribbean Utilities Company is inviting existing shareholders to buy more shares with a rights offering. If all of the rights issued are exercised, CUC expects to raise US$47.8 million.
Under the offering, holders of Class A ordinary shares of the company at the close of business on 1 Sept. have the option to subscribe for more Class A shares. The rights offering applies to Cayman and all provinces of Canada.
Shareholders will receive one right per share, entitling the holder to subscribe for 0.10 of a Class A ordinary share. In other words, 10 rights entitle the holder to purchase one share at the subscription price of US$14.24. The rights are expected to trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) from 31 Aug. The rights offer expires on 26 Oct. at 4 pm Toronto time.
This year the company’s share price has traded on the TSX as high as $17 and as low as $13.25. The share price yesterday (25 Aug.) stood at $15, giving the utility company a market capitalisation of about $504 million. There are currently 33,593,624 Class A ordinary shares issued and outstanding.
CUC aims to use the proceeds of the rights offering to refinance existing debt and for general corporate purposes, the company said in a press release.
The electricity provider has entered into a stand-by purchase agreement with Fortis Energy Bermuda, a subsidiary of CUC’s controlling shareholder Fortis Inc., to buy all of the shares that are not purchased under the rights issue at the subscription price.
Fortis owns about 58% of the issued and outstanding Class A ordinary shares on a non-diluted basis.
If you value our service, if you have turned to us in the past few days or weeks for verified, factual updates, if you have watched our live streaming of press conferences or sent an article to a friend... please consider a donation. Quality local journalism was at risk before the coronavirus crisis. It is now deeply threatened. Even a small amount can go a long way to sustaining our mission of informing the public. We need our readers’ financial support now more than ever.