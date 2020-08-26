A collective sigh of relief resounded among parents this week following confirmation from Chief Medical Officer Dr. John Lee that masks and social-distancing requirements were no longer necessary, including in schools.

“It’s changed my mood completely. [I have] two happy, excited kids to go back to school on Monday and no online [learning]. It is like we won the lottery. I couldn’t be happier,” mom Danielle Bastiaanse told the Cayman Compass Wednesday.

Lee’s announcement came hours before hundreds of students were set to head off to classrooms for the staggered reopening of schools. However, that has also changed.

The Department of Education Services issued revised guidelines for students and parents Tuesday evening, doing away with its plan for different year groups returning to school on different dates. Instead, classes for Years 3, 4, 5, 8 and 9 have been pushed forward from 9 Sept. to Monday, 31 Aug.

Other year groups began resuming school this week.

Premier Alden McLaughlin apologised for the short notice on the changes. Up until Tuesday’s announcement, schools had been preparing to open based on guidelines originally issued at the end of June, which included mandates on social distancing, the wearing of masks and staggered reopening dates.

However, the premier pointed out that arrangements for schools could change again as the pandemic evolves.

Return to normalcy welcomed

While preparing to put the original guidelines into operation meant a lot of the work and effort by John Gray High School principal Jonathan Clark and his team, he said he did not mind.

“Generally, any feelings of frustration were overcome by the joy of wanting to get kids back into school safely and learning. It has been a long time since we have seen them. I know it was welcomed news for parents, even though some may have concerns,” he told the Compass Wednesday as the school hosted its Year 7 welcome assembly in the school’s gymnasium.

Students, flanked by their parents, were still socially distanced for the assembly, and many kept their masks on, which the principal welcomed.

“The relaxing of masks makes things a lot easier for us, but what we obviously have to do is make sure the students are carrying their masks and wearing them for bus transportation and, therefore, we kind of want them to have a mask in school and that gives us options,” he said, adding, “If at any time there was any issue, any problem, we can just ask students to put a mask back on again.”

Despite the removal of the mandatory wearing of masks, facial coverings are still required on school buses and public transport, under the updated regulations.

Members of the Lions Club of Grand Cayman, in partnership with Blue Water Medical, provided complimentary COVID-19 care packs to returning students, which including a mask, hand sanitiser and wipes.

New school guidelines

Wearing of masks on school buses is mandatory.

Wearing of masks in class is optional.

Students are not required to observe 6 feet physical distancing outdoors or inside on the corridors. (Physical contact is strongly discouraged.)

Students do not need to observe 3 feet physical distancing inside the classrooms. (Physical contact is strongly discouraged)

School reopening dates

Primary schools: Primary schools on Grand Cayman and West End Primary School on Cayman Brac, opened for Reception classes and Years 1, 2 and 6 on 26 Aug.

Little Cayman Education Service, and Creek and Spot Bay Primary Schools on Cayman Brac welcomed back all students, including the Nursery class, on 26 Aug.

Years 3, 4 and 5 in all schools across the Cayman Islands will return to in-person classes on Monday, 31 Aug.

High schools: John Gray High School and Clifton Hunter High School are holding their on-site orientations on 25-28 Aug. for new students. Years 7, 8, 9 10 and 11 will return to class on 31 Aug.

Cayman Islands Further Education Centre orientation will be held on 26-28 Aug., and all students will return to school on 31 Aug.

Layman E. Scott Sr. High School on Cayman Brac conducted on-site orientation on 24-25 Aug. Years 7, 10, 11, and 12 returned to school on 26 Aug. Years 8 and 9 and UCCI Dual Entry students will begin classes on 31 Aug.

Lighthouse School reopened to all students on 26 Aug.

See the revised guidelines for the reopening of schools here.