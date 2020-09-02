Everest ‘climber’ Xander Lee raises over $2,000 for Botanic Park

On 16 July, we published a story about an extraordinary young man, Xander Lee, who was attempting to climb the height of Mount Everest on the staircase of his home.

He wanted to raise money for the Queen Elizabeth II Botanic Park; specifically, the main observation tower presently being built in the Children’s Garden.

Many steps later, he finally achieved his goal of reaching the ‘summit’ of 29,028 feet. It took a total of 1,161 trips up three flights of stairs to make it. To add to the challenge, he was wearing a 35-pound backpack up every flight.

Now, he and the park are reaping the benefits. He recently made the donation of $2,130 raised by his efforts, which will go towards the construction of the tower. As a result, he was invited to visit the garden and see the progress for himself.

“I was sincerely touched and impressed that in a middle of this serious pandemic, a young man was thinking about how he could help the Botanic Park raise additional funds,” said John Lawrus, manager of the park. “It was truly a sign of how well this project will be received by the youth in our community.”