Business Women’s Association donates 100 school uniforms

Cayman’s Business and Professional Women’s Association has donated 100 school uniforms to students in need to assist with their return to the classroom.

Students from 10 schools, including the high schools, were identified as recipients by the Department of Children and Family Services and Big Brothers Big Sisters Cayman, according to a media release from BPW.

Candice Czeremuszkin, partner at Moore Cayman, and BPW Back2School programme committee chair for 2020, said the initiative was the association’s response to a need in the community.

She said, “2020 has been trying for all of us and the community’s need for support is significant. Many families are struggling to put food on the table so to cover the cost of school uniforms is our small way of trying to help alleviate some of that stress. There were more children on our list than any other year we’ve executed this initiative.”

The initiative was supported by Moore Cayman, Deloitte Cayman, Greenlight RE, KPMG Cayman and Maples Group.

Lists were received from both DCFS and BBBS and the programme committee then sourced correct sizes, styles, academy/houses and pieces for each student.

“Between jackets, pants, shirts, skirts and masks, over 350 pieces of clothing were distributed,” the statement added.

Rayle Roberts, deputy director of the Department of Children and Family Services, welcomed the assistance.

“A sincere thanks to BPW and the Back2School program committee, who continue to champion partnerships to support our children and families in the Cayman community,” he said.

Alexandra Simonova, committee member and a director at Deloitte Cayman, said pulling the initiative together was an experience.

“After multiple trips to Becky’s, the Uniform Store, and even out to Clifton Hunter, we certainly have a new found appreciation for the efforts parents – specially those with multiple children at different schools – have to go through to get their children’s uniforms in order,” Simonova said.

Mahreen Nabi, who is both a Big Sister with BBBS and a BPW committee member, stressed the importance of the initiative.

“I’ve seen the pride my little sister feels when putting on a piece of clothing that is not only new, but also fits just right. We can all relate! We know that when students feel their best, they will perform their best and so BPW is happy to support ensuring that every child has a good start to the new school year,” she added.

BPW Cayman is a non-partisan charter group of BPW International, a United Nations recognised civil society organisation.

Uniforms were donated to students at George Town Primary, Clifton Hunter High School, Bodden Town Primary, Grace Christian Academy, East End Primary, John Gray High School, Sir John A Cumber, Lighthouse School, Prospect Primary and Red Bay Primary.