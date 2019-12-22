Government struggles to house DCFS and NAU clients

At the intersection of Agnes Way and Crewe Road is the Lyndhurst Apartments, a dilapidated government-owned complex. The dusty, decrepit single-storey building has, for years, served as centre stage for an unseen struggle between its tenants and the government.

The tenants are clients of the Department of Children and Family Services and the Needs Assessment Unit. Together, the departments pay for the rent and utilities, and supply food vouchers for the authorised occupants. Now, for health and safety reasons, the departments are trying to relocate the tenants.

A government statement, released on Friday, 20 Dec., said the struggle to find the tenants suitable accommodations dates back to 2016. Since then, notifications were “re-issued to remaining occupants in November 2018 and early 2019”.

On Friday, 13 Dec., a DCFS-led operation at the premises was carried out. They were supported by police and fire officers, as well as animal welfare officers from the Department of Agriculture. Armed with a court-sanctioned eviction notice, the group breached the door of one of the units, which is thought to have housed an elderly lady.

However, at the time, no one was home. While at the scene, Cayman Compass staff overheard occupants in the adjacent units saying the woman had moved out the night before.

The government statement dismissed claims that an eviction took place at the site, saying “at no time has anyone been evicted, left homeless or without suitable accommodations”.

The statement said the struggle, which has been a “necessarily sensitive and protracted process”, has been perpetuated by resistance from tenants who are “reluctant to vacate the premises”.

But the reluctance on the part of the tenants is only half of the government’s battle. A further lack of cooperation by landlords who are unwilling to house NAU clients, only serves to worsen the situation.

“The lack of available properties and landlords who are willing to accept payments from the NAU is problematic,” Premier Alden McLaughlin said in the statement.

In recent years, many landlords have chosen no longer to accept NAU clients for a variety of reasons. Internal protocol has created significant bureaucracy that requires multiple stages for payments to be processed, for example. The subsequent result is that payments can be delayed for months.

It is unclear how many people currently reside in the remaining homes at the Lyndhurst complex, as it is thought that multiple people reside in the homes alongside the approved tenants.

Premier McLaughlin said he remains hopeful that a solution will be found.

“With the remaining clients, we are happily nearing completion of our shared goal to have them all comfortably housed,” he said, “I want to thank our teams for their hard work and in pulling out all the stops to achieve this for them. We continue to urge landlords with available rental properties to contact the NAU soon as possible.”