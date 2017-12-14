Gift drive under way at Cayman Prep and High School

Cayman Prep and High School is running a gift drive for the Cayman Islands Department of Children and Family Services.

All students have been encouraged to participate by donating a gift for children under the supervision of that department. Cayman Prep and High School stated that it’s aiming to collect 200 gifts.

“We just want to do something nice for children who may not have any gifts under the Christmas tree this year,” said Year 9 student Nadia Simmonds. “We want nothing in return.”

Cayman Prep and High School tutor Lucy Baker said she’s “incredibly proud” of Nadia and other Year 9 students who are running the program.

“It fills me with great pride when students come to see me of their own volition, seeking permission to carry out such initiatives in the schools’ name without the desire nor request for personal recognition,” said high school principal Phillip Burgess.