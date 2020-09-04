Man accused of fatal stabbing denied bail

George Town resident Courtney Mason Bryan was denied bail Friday when he appeared in Summary Court charged with the murder of Recordo Lionel Pars.

Pars was killed during a fight in the carpark at The Strand shopping complex during the early hours of Saturday, 29 Sept.

Bryan, who appeared in court via video link before Magistrate Adam Roberts, was represented by attorney Rupert Wheeler. He sought to have the 27-year-old released on bail with conditions, a request to which Director of Public Prosecutions Patrick Moran objected.

Magistrate Roberts ruled in favour of the prosecution, refusing the bail application. He transferred the case to the Grand Court and issued a production warrant for Bryan’s appearance on 18 Sept.

Prior to the start of the hearing, the court was cleared for an in-chamber (private) application from Wheeler.

Following those legal arguments, the public was allowed back into the court and Moran outlined the Crown’s case against Bryan.

Deceased received fatal stab to heart

The DPP told the court that there were a series of violent incidents that culminated with the fatal stabbing.

Footage of the stabbing, captured on a smartphone, was shared on social media and obtained by police.

The court heard that Pars was pronounced dead on arrival at hospital. Among his injuries was a stab wound to the heart and a laceration to his left hip.

Bryan was later arrested and charged with murder.