Man injured in machete attack

A man was treated for injuries inflicted with a machete after he and a woman were assaulted on Sunday morning, police said in a statement on Tuesday.

Police said RCIPS officers responded to a report of an assault at an address near the junction of West Bay Road and Eastern Avenue in George Town shortly before 6am.

“It was reported that a woman and man were assaulted by another man known to them. The male victim was injured with a machete, and was transported to the Cayman Islands Hospital by private vehicle, treated for non-life-threatening injuries, and subsequently released,” police said in the statement.

A 24-year-old man of George Town was arrested and charged with wounding, common assault, and damage to property in relation to the incident. He was scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.