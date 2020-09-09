ESO starts new labour force survey later this month

The Economics and Statistics Office will conduct its Fall Labour Force Survey from Sunday, 27 Sept.

The survey will collect data on employed and unemployed people in the Cayman Islands, as well as those who are not in the labour force.

Trained interviewers with ESO ID cards will administer the surveys to a total of 1,500 randomly selected households. These interviewers will exercise appropriate COVID-19 protocols using personal protective equipment, the statistics office said in a press release.

The ESO thanked the households that have already participated in the previous surveys and is asking for the support of the general public in the data collection.

The data will be kept in the strictest confidence as mandated by the Statistics Law. Individual data will not be published or used outside of the ESO and is exempted from the Freedom of Information Act, the statistics office said.

For further information, contact the Economics and Statistics Office at 516-3329, 949-0940 or visit www.eso.ky.