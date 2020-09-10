Cabinet approves liquor licence fee waiver

Commerce Minister Joey Hew announced Wednesday that Cabinet has approved the waiver of liquor licensing fees in Grand Cayman that would have been due in September next year. In the Sister Islands, the waiver of liquor licence fees will take effect at the end of this month.

Hew said the waiver stemmed from public consultation recommendations from the private sector to support the hotel, bar and restaurant sector.

The minister said, “Cabinet has approved the waiver of liquor licence fees in the Sister Islands for September 2020 and the waiver of liquor licence fees for Grand Cayman for September 2021 for licence holders whose fees were paid as of August 31, 2020.”

He explained that Cabinet was not able to approve the waiver for Grand Cayman in time for the fee payment deadline at the end of August. As a result, the credit will be advanced to 2021.

The licence fee payment deadline for the Sister Islands, in turn, is at the end of this month and the credit can be applied then.

Hew also reminded liquor licence holders and the community that public gatherings remain limited to a maximum of 250 people, irrespective of whether they take place indoors or outdoors. The police and the Department of Commerce and Investment will be vigilant in enforcing this restriction, he said.