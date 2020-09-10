Dive Site of the Week

While most dive sites around the three Cayman Islands are only accessible by boat, there are several that can be accessed by shore.

Turtle Reef, located behind the Cracked Conch restaurant, is one of the best examples of this. Not only can you dive the shallow mini-wall; the deep wall is also within reach.

Known for its abundance of species, Turtle Reef rarely disappoints. Schooling tarpon, Bermuda chubbs, and all sorts of macro life can be found virtually everywhere on this shore dive both day and night.

The site is accessible most days of the year, but be sure and check the current before jumping in.

| Jason Washington is an award-winning underwater photographer and owner of Ambassador Divers, a PADI 5-star facility located at the Palm Heights Resort on Seven Mile Beach.