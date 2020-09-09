Local school hours have been readjusted to return to regularly scheduled times, Infrastructure Minister Joey Hew has said.

Prior to the reopening of schools, Education Minister Juliana O’Connor-Connolly had proposed expanded school hours in a bid, she said, to assist students with catching up on time lost during the COVID-19 lockdown.

However, Hew, speaking at Wednesday’s COVID-19 briefing, said he knew personally that “we have had some readjustment to school hours back to what it was previous”.

He said he is anticipating that in the coming days that as “people adjust to those new school hours that we will see some relief in the traffic. We are working as diligently as we can.”

Schools were proposed to have added between 30 minutes to an hour to the normal school day.

The Cayman Compass reached out to the Department of Education Services this week for confirmation of opening and closing hours for schools, but no response has yet been received.

Hew touched on the issue as he addressed the ongoing traffic congestion which he attributed to all schools reopening.

“We were seeing just how much we are back to normal,” he said.

Letters and notices were issued to parents advising that schools will start at 8:30am and end at 3pm.

A notice issued by Red Bay Primary School, which was shared on the Cayman Schools: Parent Support Group, said that the school gates will be open from 7:30am for drop-off.

“All children must be collected from campus before 3:30pm,” the notice stated.