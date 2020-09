Cayman 2.0 is all about imagining and planning for a better Cayman.

In the latest edition of our ‘Ask the Experts’ round table debates, we were joined by industry insiders to discuss what the future of tourism in the Cayman could (and should) look like.

On the panel were:

* Pilar Bush, SEAC Tourism & Hospitality sub-committee head

* Shomari Scott, former Director of Tourism

* Theresa Broderick, CITA President