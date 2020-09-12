Heavy rains bring red mangrove run-off into South Sound

The annual leaching of fresh tannin-stained water from South Sound’s red mangroves into the nearby lagoon has begun. The natural phenomenon occurs after periods of heavy rainfall.

The Department of Environment does not yet know the full impact the excessive fresh water will have on the marine ecosystem.

Development of the beach ridge and the infilling of a number of historic culverts by land filling in the vicinity of Red Bay dock has resulted in there now being only one culvert remaining, which creates a concentrated source point for the mangrove waters entering the sound.

Click the video to see the run-off water entering the lagoon.