Paulette expected to hit Bermuda as a hurricane

For the latest information on storm activity in the Cayman Islands, as well as information on how to prepare for hurricane season, visit Storm Centre.

Tropical Storm Paulette is expected to hit Bermuda as a category 2 hurricane at around 6am on Monday. A hurricane warning has been issued for the island.

At 9am on Saturday, the storm was located 590 east-southeast of Bermuda moving northwest at 16 miles per hour.

Bermuda Weather Service is forecasting the storm to come within 29 miles of the island, which is considered a direct hit.

While Paulette has current wind speeds of 69 mph with gusts of 86 mph, this is expected to increase to hurricane-force winds of 98 mph to 104 mph.

The US National Hurricane Center said in its Saturday morning advisory that swells caused by Paulette could already cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions. “Preparations to protect life and property should be rushed to completion.”

A prolonged period of strong winds, storm surge and heavy rainfall is forecast to impact Bermuda from Sunday night.

Bermuda’s government advised the public to both prepare for the storm and to take precautions to protect against COVID-19, such as exercising physical distancing when shopping for supplies or when riding out the storm with others.