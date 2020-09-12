The Department of Environmental Health has placed new recycling containers for public use in the eastern districts. The department said until now the closest recycling containers were in Savannah; the new recycling station was set up in response to requests from the East End community.

“We were happy to know that the East End community was eager to recycle more and we really wanted to find an approved place for the containers to give those in the eastern districts an opportunity to recycle in a more convenient manner. Today we have provided containers for plastics (Type 1 and 2), tin cans and glass bottles,” said Angello Roye, the DEH acting operations manager solid waste, in a press release.

The new containers are adjacent to Captain George Dixon Park.

Michael Haworth, assistant director solid waste at the department, said, “There are so many benefits to recycling including reducing the amount of waste sent from the home to the landfill, conserving natural resources, saving energy and helping to create jobs that benefit the environment for the local community.”

To learn more about what can be recycled on island and where recycling containers are located go to www.deh.gov.ky