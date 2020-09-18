Record turn-out for BK Big Fish tournament

A record 322 anglers and 68 boats took part in this year’s Burger King Big Fish tournament, which was completed last weekend.

A combination of bad weather and COVID-19 restriction had put the brakes on the third annual tournament, which was held much later in the year than anticipated.

The two-day tournament was originally scheduled to be held 6-8 March but Day 1 was postponed by one week due to adverse weather and the remaining days were subsequently postponed because of coronavirus.

The tournament finally got under way on Saturday, 12 Sept., with anglers vying to catch the heaviest dolphin, yellowfin tuna or wahoo, or catching and releasing the most blue marlin. The weigh-ins were held at Grand Harbour.

The weather cooperated, ensuring good conditions for the participants during the tournament.

In a press release, BK Big Fish tournament organiser Gary Rutty said he was delighted with the turnout, “Burger King have been a long time supporter of the Cayman Islands Angling Club and we were very happy to be able to resume our third annual tournament. As well as running a fun tournament for anglers on all three islands, we wanted to be able to give something back to the community too.

“Raising money for the YMCA of the Cayman Islands and hosting the free clinic for local kids to learn the basics of fishing was very rewarding for us, and we were delighted to be able to bring the Cayman fishing community together again following the challenges we all faced this year with COVID-19.”

Burger King Cayman Islands had partnered with the angling club and the International Game Fish Association to host the third family fishing clinic in March. Hosted at the Barcadere Marina, and supported by the Guy Harvey Ocean Foundation, the two-day clinic was attended by hundreds of children, who learned the basics of fishing, knots and casting.

During the fishing tournament, a total of 940.6 pounds of fish was reeled in over the two days.

On Day 1 of the competition at the weekend, Clayton Ebanks, on board Who’s Ya Daddy, caught a 77-pound tuna, which turned out to be the heaviest fish of the tournament.

Organisers said other highlights of the event included Natalie Bush of team Alli B winning both Lady Angler and Heaviest Dolphin, and 10-year-old Teyon Goff on Morning Spirit winning the Junior Angler award with an impressive 51-pound yellowfin tuna.

Cayman Islands Angling Club president Frank Thompson told the Cayman Compass the club was happy the tournament finally had been completed, adding, “Everyone seemed to enjoy it and we’re looking forward to next year.”

Tournament winners

Heaviest Yellowfin Tuna

Angler: Clayton Ebanks

Team: Who’s Ya Daddy

Weight: 77 pounds

Heaviest Wahoo

Angler: Paul Lyn

Team: Sweet Addiction

Weight: 35.2 pounds

Heaviest Dolphin

Angler: Natalie Bush

Team: Alli B

Weight: 25.4 lbs

Blue Marlins Released

Miss Essie (2 releases)