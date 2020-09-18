Business in brief

Athena wins HFM Global’s US award

Athena International Management has won the HFM Global’s US Services Award for ‘Best Offshore Governance Firm’.

The annual HFM awards recognise excellence amongst US hedge fund service providers across the globe and are judged by an independent panel of executives at leading US investment funds.

Allison Nolan, Athena’s managing director, said, “In an industry where women are significantly underrepresented, we are extremely honoured that Athena, an all-female founded and all-female led directorship firm, is the first to receive this inaugural award that recognises our exceptional innovation and high-quality service to the alternative investment funds community.”

Nolan said, “Like many, we’ve had to adapt our service offering based on these challenging times and the ever-evolving legal and regulatory landscape, and we are proud of our value-add professional services and industry-wide sound practices delivered by our team of experienced independent directors.”

Six promotions at Mourant

Offshore law and corporate services firm, Mourant, has announced six promotions in its Cayman Islands office. These are part of a total 45 global promotions from across the firm’s six offices that comprise 29 in its legal practice and 16 in governance services.

In the Cayman Islands legal practice, Harry Rasmussen and Matthew Harkness have both been promoted to senior associate, in the firm’s litigation and corporate departments, respectively.

Lovella Webb and Hyuete Bogle have been promoted from administrator to senior administrator, while colleagues Felecia Suberan and Daniel Tyndale have been promoted to corporate administrator in Mourant Governance Services.

Sanne signs up to Principles for Responsible Investment

Asset management services provider Sanne is now a signatory of the United Nations-supported Principles for Responsible Investment (UN PRI), a global network for investors committed to integrating environmental, social and governance (ESG) considerations into investment practices.

Karlien de Bruin, head of ESG at Sanne, said that through this commitment, Sanne pledges to uphold and promote PRI principles. “Operating responsibly is a core part of our business as we continue to embrace and engrain ESG principles into our daily work lives.”

Fiona Reynolds, CEO of the PRI, said sustainable investment is one of the world’s fastest-growing investment trends and Sanne will play a key role in advancing the PRI framework for alternative asset managers to integrate ESG considerations into their investment ownership practices.

As part of Sanne’s commitment to uphold the six PRI principles, the group said it will enhance its ESG strategy and consider how it can be integrated into its services offered to clients in the alternative assets sector.