Latinos win CIFA Charity Shield

Latinos beat Bodden Town 1-0 to claim the CIFA Charity Shield on Sunday, 13 Sept., at the Annex, to open the 2020-2021 pre-season.

Bodden Town won the 2019-2020 league and Latinos won the President’s Cup, making their encounter Sunday night inevitable.

Latinos’ Raul Garcia scored in the fifth minute, in what turned out to be the only goal of the game. Bodden Town came close to evening the score on several occasions, but their opportunities eventually ran out.

“It’s a disappointing result,” said Bodden Town captain Karl Solomon after the match. “We made simple mistakes and we paid for it, but that’s a part of the game. We will get back to the drawing board and we will come back and get them in the league.”

Latinos chairman Saulo Castro Martinez believes his team would have won regardless, despite Bodden Town’s claims of making mistakes.

“I’m not surprised,” said Castro Martinez. “I think this is the result of the good work we’ve been doing for a couple months. I am confident with my guys. They told me we’re going to go for these two cups, and here we are.”

Latinos has now won two CIFA domestic cups in two consecutive games, and Castro Martinez said he is looking to add more silverware to the team’s trophy case.

“We thank God for this but this is only the beginning,” he said. “We’re going for the league, that’s going to be our third trophy.”

Latinos FC is scheduled to face Future SC at Ed Bush Stadium on Friday, 18 Sept., in the Silver Pre-season Cup.

Latinos’ major wins

2004 FA Cup

2007 FA Cup

2016 CIFA Foster’s First Division

2020 Presidents Cup

2020 Charity Shield