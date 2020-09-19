Cricketers bounce back from COVID impact with new league

Cayman’s cricketers were back in action Sunday for the first time since lockdown, with a new competition and fresh squads selected in a player draft held over Zoom.

Ricardo Roach, vice president of the Cayman Cricket Association, said the pandemic had taken its toll on the islands’ clubs.



“We had a lot of players from India and Jamaica that have gone home,” he said.



“There are quite a few other players that have to take the opportunity to work on a weekend because they lost so much money not working during lockdown,” he added.



Teams that had 14 or 15 players on their roster suddenly found themselves with six or seven.



With the players itching to get back on the pitch, the association came up with a novel solution.



Four new ‘franchise’ teams were created, with four of the island’s most senior players selected as captains.



Conroy Wright leads the North East Barracudas; Ramon Sealy, the George Town Hammerheads; Paul Manning, the Bodden Town Eagle Rays; and Troy Taylor, the West Bay Loggerheads.



They selected their squads through a player draft held over Zoom.



The first games of the tournament, named the Cayman Premier League, were held last weekend in a double-header at the Jimmy Powell Oval in West Bay.



“It was a good start,” said Roach, “Everybody was happy to be out there and to see each other again.”



The tournament, in the Twenty20 format, is building towards a final on18 Oct.

Roach said the clubs would regroup and normal tournaments would likely resume next season.

Cayman Premier League – Day 1 Results

West Bay Loggerheads beat Bodden Town Eagle Rays by 32 runs

North East Barracudas beat George Town Hammerheads by 24 runs