When the Cayman Islands Cancer Society approached carpenter Chris Spradlin to build a picnic table for its clients to use, he did not hesitate to create a special piece.

However, what the Cancer Society did not expect was for Spradlin to opt to donate the handcrafted furniture.

“We made the initial contact through his Instagram page, Just a Hobby. We certainly didn’t expect a table of that size and, in particular, the most costly of the ones he makes. We saw his pieces on Instagram and we knew the quality of work that he produces. It’s an amazing piece,” Victoria Gray, senior office administrator at the organisation told the Cayman Compass via email.

She said the donation from Spradlin was very touching, especially with the current climate for small businesses that are hurting from the fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We approached Chris in March, prior to the COVID lockdown. We all know how the economy has been impacted and for him to deliver on his promise, it shows that he is truly committed to making a difference to our organisation,” she said.

Spradlin’s piece, she explained, was made exclusively for the Cancer Society to conduct art sessions for clients.

“Past sessions were held indoors but due to our small office space and the overwhelming patient response, we have to move the classes outdoors,” Gray said. “With the social distancing measures, we can also have a socially distant meeting with people if necessary in the future and, of course, it’ll be so nice for the staff to be able to relax outside for lunch and catch a bit of fresh air.”

While the Cancer Society has been on the receiving end of many generous donations over the years, Gray said Spradlin’s gift was most appreciated and she hoped others would be inspired to make in-kind donations.

“It’s not only the monetary donations that make a difference,” she added.