Pharmacists invite public to take part in medication check

Pharmacists are inviting members of the public to bring medications they regularly use to local pharmacies so professionals can advise on whether they are taking them correctly.

The ‘Brown Bag Medication Review’ is part of a self-care initiative being promoted by the Health Services Authority and the Cayman Pharmacists Association, which is celebrating Pharmacy Week under the theme ‘Transforming Global Health’ which runs through 26 Sept.

As part of the celebration, the association is launching the self-care initiative with the aim of providing the necessary tools and support to people living with chronic conditions.

The Cayman Islands Hospital main pharmacy and North Side Clinic pharmacy will be joining pharmacies across the island to conduct the Brown Bag Medication Review during Pharmacy Week. The purpose of the event is to encourage members of the public to bring all of their medicines and supplements for the pharmacists to review and advise individuals if they are taking the medications properly.

The pharmacists will also identify medicine errors and misunderstandings that would otherwise be overlooked, according to a press release.

The Brown Bag Medication Review will take place on World Pharmacists Day, Friday, 25 Sept. from 10am to 1pm.

At the Cayman Islands Hospital, it will be held at the former location of the Flu Clinic, on the side of the hospital just opposite the Seventh-day Adventist Church, to the far left of Accident and Emergency Department. Patients attending the event may use the church parking lot, the release stated.

No appointments are necessary.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for governments everywhere to take greater steps to tackle chronic/non-communicable diseases, and pharmacists across the Cayman Islands are working arduously every day to do their part to ensure that everyone benefits from access to safe, effective, quality and affordable medicines and health technologies, as well as from pharmaceutical care services,” Cayman Pharmacists Association chairperson and HSA pharmacist Khimanie Blackwood said in a press release.

“By performing our role and implementing new methods to improve our reach and the service we provide to individuals in our community, we are contributing to the transformation of global health.”

As part of the initiative, Cayman pharmacists will provide tools, education and support to help people with chronic illnesses to transform their health.

“The initiative’s goal is to supplement those with chronic conditions regular medical care and empower them with all they need in order to improve their health outcome and quality of life. It is not meant for them to replace scheduling their doctor’s appointments,” Blackwood said.

In addition to the medication check, the week’s activities will include a church service, journal club meeting, continuing education session and radio interviews.

“Pharmacy Week this year affords an opportunity to communicate how pharmacists are transforming health through a variety of health services in their communities, including advising on healthy living, vaccinating to prevent disease and ensuring that medicines are taken correctly, thereby managing diseases well and improving quality of life,” said CPA deputy chairperson and HSA pharmacist Ketesha Salmon.

“The week also highlights the value of the pharmacy profession to stakeholders and celebrates those in the field,” Salmon added.