Cayman Islands Hospital pharmacist Samantha Conolly was honored in Belize last month for her volunteer work to advance the pharmacy profession and her dedication to the field.

At the 37th Caribbean Association of Pharmacists Conference, Ms. Conolly received regional recognition for her contributions.

She serves as the second vice president on the Caribbean Association of Pharmacists executive board and has volunteered as deputy chair of the Health Practice Commission’s Pharmacy Council. Previously she was president of the Cayman Islands Pharmacists Association.

Ms. Conolly has also filled several roles at the Alzheimer’s and Dementia Association of the Cayman Islands, and has made more than 75 presentations on the illnesses across the region.

“I deeply appreciate the recognition for my volunteer service and dedication to enhancing the profession of pharmacy. The saying is so true: ‘When you love what you do, it does not feel like work,’” Ms. Conolly said.

Before serving as second vice president, she was a member of the association for 14 years and served as a council member for three years.

The Health Services Authority’s Chief Pharmacist Colin Medford congratulated Ms. Conolly for her work and the recognition she has brought to the Cayman Islands.

“Samantha continues to fly our flag internationally by continually being recognized and awarded for her [local and regional] work by the Caribbean pharmacists’ community. Her achievement demonstrates the innovative and progressive nature of pharmacy practice here at the Health Services Authority,” Mr. Medford said.

The Caribbean Association of Pharmacists works to advance and develop the pharmacy practice in the Caribbean. This year, the association’s week-long conference addressed ways to improve community health and wellness, medical marijuana and continuing education for pharmacists.