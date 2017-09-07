Cancer awareness, health fair set for next week

A free health fair for the public and educational events for healthcare professionals will be held at the Grand Cayman Marriott resort next week.

Sponsored by the Cayman Islands Cancer Society, the “Conquering Cancer V – Let’s Fight Cancer Together” series starts Sept. 14, with presentations for the medical sector. Registration opens at 5 p.m. and presentations begin at 5:30 p.m. Attendees will receive four hours of continuing education credit.

On Sept. 15, visiting doctors will give presentations to local companies.

A free health fair for the public will be held at the Marriott from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sept. 16 featuring sessions about healthy living and cancer risks and prevention. There will also be oral cancer screenings and screenings for body mass index, cholesterol and glucose. Participants should fast for at least 10 hours before the tests.

Vouchers will be distributed for free pap smears, mammograms and PSA blood tests for those without insurance coverage for the tests. Attendees will also be able to talk to doctors one-on-one.

A registered dietitian will provide information on antioxidants and cancer-fighting foods.

Speakers at the Marriott will be from the Cancer Treatment Centers of America, Cleveland Clinic, Conceptions Florida, CTMH Doctors Hospital, Health City Cayman Islands, Holy Cross Hospital, Moffitt/Memorial Healthcare Systems, Miami Cancer Institute, Perseus Cayman Clinical Trials and Treatment Center, and the University of Miami Health Systems.