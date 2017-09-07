RBC Royal Bank continued its 20th year of support for the Cayman Islands Red Cross charitable golf tournament on Sept. 1, donating $15,000 to the cause.

To further celebrate the milestone, RBC launched the “20 for 20” campaign, encouraging employees and the public to help raise an additional $5,000, for a total of $20,000 to support the local Red Cross “and in recognition of our 20 year partnership,” a press release states.

The oversubscribed tournament, which featured a four-man scramble format with a shotgun start, was held at the North Sound Golf Club. More than 100 participants from organizations across Cayman gathered to play and raise money for the Red Cross.

Omari Corbin, Country Manager and Area Vice President, Personal Banking, RBC Royal Bank, Cayman Islands, said the bank was pleased to continue its commitment as a title partner of the annual tournament and added, “We are also grateful for all the volunteers who ensured that all aspects of the tournament ran efficiently.”

The money collected from the event directly benefits the four main program areas of the Cayman Islands Red Cross: disaster management; first aid and CPR training; child protection education; and volunteer development.

Jondo Obi, director of the Cayman Islands Red Cross, said, “The funds raised at this event are instrumental for us to continue offering aid to those who desperately need it. We are extremely grateful for the continued support of RBC Royal Bank as well as all of our sponsors and volunteers.”

Tournament winners

Winning Team – BCQS Rentals

Tim Hepburn

Neil Purton

Michael Baulk

Richelle Woodcock

2nd Prize – Team Appleby

Robert Woods

Sebastian Said

Sally Peedom

Esmond Brown

3rd Prize – Team Cayman First Insurance

Mike Byrne

Richard McMillan

Richard de Vere

Stephen Duval