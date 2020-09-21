Scotiabank donates $25,000 to Cayman ARK

Scotiabank presented a $25,000 cheque to Cayman Acts of Random Kindness on Friday, 11 Sept., to help local families who need assistance due to the economic impact of the COVID-19 crisis.

Cayman ARK has been issuing grocery vouchers to families in need since lockdown restrictions were implemented earlier this year.

“Scotiabank remains committed to helping Cayman weather this crisis. We are also very aware that while the curve remains flat throughout the islands, the pandemic is not over, and so we hope that our donation will bolster the ongoing efforts of Cayman ARK to give further assistance to Caymanians in need,” said Greg Fletcher, regional wealth management director and market lead at Scotiabank Cayman, in a press release.

Tara Nielsen, director of Cayman ARK, said most of its beneficiaries’ loss of income continues to threaten their well-being despite the slowdown of positive COVID cases and the modest restart of the economy.

“While the borders remain closed and tourism is on pause, there is widespread anguish as residents question how long it will be before they can begin to earn a steady income again,” the press release noted.

Nielsen said the charity continues to offer assistance to hundreds of families island-wide.

ARK served more than 2,000 people from two soup kitchens during lockdown and has now moved to providing ‘emergency aid care packages’, consisting of Foster’s cards and other vouchers to those in need.

The release quoted one such recipient as saying, “If it had not been for the hot meals and food cards delivered by ARK volunteers during lockdown, we would not have been able to feed our children or ourselves, we had no one else to depend on. I don’t know how we will ever recover after so long with no income, but for now we live day to day and are so thankful to ARK.”

Nielsen said in the release, “We would like to thank the team at Scotiabank for this very generous donation. We are very cognizant that the virus has also impacted corporate organizations and so, it is indeed laudable that they still continue to provide support to the community in this time of critical need.”