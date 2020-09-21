Woman cut free from crashed car

The Fire Service had to cut a woman free from a car that collided with a cement-mixer truck at the Hurley’s roundabout on Monday morning.

Witnesses at the scene said the Honda Civic was exiting the roundabout onto South Sound Road when the collision occurred.

A female passenger was trapped inside the Civic and firefighters removed the top of the car to get her out.

The woman was taken to hospital by ambulance. Her condition is not known at this stage. The Compass has reached out to the RCIPS for further details.

The driver of the car appeared to be uninjured, the witnesses said.

As of 10:30am this morning, the road was still blocked and police remained at the scene.