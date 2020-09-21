Team Nolan donates to family in need

Team Nolan, the paediatric programme of the Cayman Heart Fund, has donated to a local family with a child undergoing cardiology healthcare.

“Every 15 minutes a baby is born with a congenital heart defect and one in 100 babies are born with a CHD,” Ailian Evans, Cayman Heart Fund board member and founder of Team Nolan, said. “Our mission is to raise awareness about babies born with CHDs and to help local families who are in need.”

The Team Nolan Financial Assistance Program provides grants to families in Cayman, assisting them with expenses associated with urgent paediatric cardiology health care. Grants may be awarded in relation to everyday expenses such as utilities, food and transportation costs.

During the COVID-19 lockdown, Team Nolan organised an online Zumbathon hosted by the School of Fitness. The 27 June Zumba event, which raised more than $2,500, allowed the public to join in and make donations online while enjoying a fun workout from the safety of their homes.

Grant recipient Brenda Bush said, “I really appreciate the help of Team Nolan and the Cayman Heart Fund during these difficult times. I admire the work of Ailian and Sean of Team Nolan – having the strength to help others despite their own personal tragedy is inspirational.”