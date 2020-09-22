CIIPA charity run goes virtual

The Cayman Islands Institute of Professional Accountants annual charity run is going virtual this year.

The Conquer Covid-19 Run/Walk will benefit Resilience Cayman, a volunteer-led initiative managed by the Chamber of Commerce. The programme provides food support, financial coaching, intern placements and support for farmers.

This year, the event, which is open to the everyone, will entail participants running or walking in their neighbourhood, on their treadmills, or “wherever their journey takes them”, organisers said.

According to a press release, CIIPA’s volunteer social committee chose Resilience for the work they are doing to help those in the community hardest hit by the global pandemic with a focus on sustainability.

CIIPA CEO Sheree Ebanks said, “Resilience has worked closely with a number of organisations on island to effectively and efficiently help families and small, local businesses and we’re pleased to be able to assist in this way.”

Launched in 2013, the annual run has raised more than $35,000 for local charities, including the Cayman Islands Red Cross, Special Olympics Cayman Islands, the Cayman Islands Crisis Centre and the YMCA.

To register, visit www.ciipa.ky, complete your race by the end of September and submit your photos and your time. All participants will receive a souvenir T-shirt.