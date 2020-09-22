Stabbing suspect surrenders to police

A suspect who was being sought in relation to a stabbing in George Town on 24 Aug. turned himself into police on Monday.

Police said he was bailed pending further investigations.

Earlier this month, police issued images taken from CCTV that showed the suspect at the scene.

A man and a woman were stabbed shortly after 1am on Monday, 24 Aug. by a bar on Seymour Drive. Police said the woman suffered life-threatening injuries from which she is now recovering.

The man suffered minor injuries.

Police are continuing to seek two other men in relation to the assault.