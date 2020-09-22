A proposed two-storey commercial building is drawing objections from residents along Hirst Road who say the planned project has no place in a residential neighbourhood.

Last week, an advertisement notified the public that businessman Parker Tibbetts has applied for planning permission for the proposed building in Savannah.

The building would be adjacent to the Stonebridge Way residential neighbourhood, which has been zoned as a low-density area. There is a 21-day period for comments or objections.

Former MLA Heather Bodden is among those objecting to the proposed project.

“Love Mr. Parker to death, but it’s just not right for a commercial building to be constructed in a residential neighbourhood. It’s an up-and-growing community and to encourage more traffic in a community that’s known as the fastest-growing community, it would be disastrous,” she told the Cayman Compass.

Residents, in a joint letter objecting to the proposed construction which was shared with the Compass, contended that they were surprised about the proposed commercial enterprise being earmarked so close to the neighbourhood, and do not support it.

However, Tibbetts, owner of Parker’s automotive parts and service centre, and the man behind the project, said he is hopeful residents will change their minds about the project.

“I do not see it being any detriment to the area, I see it as enhancing it,” he told the Compass, adding that the current site is not aesthetic.

“What I am interested in is [making] it like the Ace store that we have in town. It is just going to be the hardware and automotive,” he said.

In their letter of objection, the residents contended that the project would not only be detrimental to the character of the local area but also would pose a threat to safety and security.

Citing increased traffic, the residents said that the proposed commercial building would pose a risk to the safety of children who embark and disembark their school buses in that area, as well as a risk to pedestrians and cyclists due to the curved nature of the road.

They also pointed out that there is an absence of sidewalks in that area.

Among other concerns lodged by residents were the loss of privacy, light from the commercial enterprise disturbing night-time rest, and noise from the construction of the building and its subsequent operation.

However, Tibbetts said if the project is allowed, improvements such as sidewalks will be added.

“I want to assure them there will be no liquor stores, no individual stores, no loitering. That would not suit our type of store we are trying to build,” he said.

Tibbetts said he wants to make the building two storeys because when Hurricane Ivan hit his store, which was two storeys at the time, he was able to salvage goods from the upper floor, and that was pivotal in helping Cayman rebuild.

He said he is uncertain when his application will go before the Central Planning Authority, but he sees benefit in the project for all.

He said he wants residents to know that the building will have ample parking, with 80 parking spots, and it will not impact surrounding areas.

As for what happens next, Tibbetts said, “I will have to see how it comes out.”

According to project specifications, seen by the Compass, the area is identified as low-density residential and the proposed site covers 54,126 square feet of land. The commercial building is earmarked to be 20,627 square feet.

One resident, who requested anonymity, criticised the Department of Planning process that is used to notify residents of applications that may affect them.

Notices are sent via standard mail and do not include any maps of the actual location of the proposed project.

“That archaic system has to change. If I didn’t check my mail, I would not have known. There is a 21-calendar-day period to object. If you miss it, it’s over,” the resident said.

It’s a point Bodden also raised.

“No one reached out to anyone in the area. We only by chance picked up on it in the newspaper,” she said.

The resident added, “Further to that, you have to find time to go to the planning desk at the Government Administrative Building to learn where the project is going. Most people on my street didn’t know the proposed commercial project was literally in our residential backyard. Luckily, someone found out and sounded the alarm. The outdated system is in favour of developers and stacked against Joe Public.”

Bodden, in making her case, said traffic is increasing daily, and “what Mr. Parker is proposing already exists at other neighbouring stores in Countryside. It’s not the ideal location for a commercial building, quite honestly.”

She added that the community has come from the days when roads were made of just marl with the “largest potholes to now having paved, well-lit roads”.

“It’s now a community where everyone wants to move to as it is considered safe and secure. I can only hope people will understand that we’re very protective of where we live,” she added.

Bodden said despite their objections, the community welcomes business in the area, just not at that specific location.

The Compass reached out to the Department of Planning for an update on the status of the application. No response was received by publication time.

The Compass also reached out to Planning Minister Joey Hew for comment on the concerns about the planning notification process and calls for modernisation, and is awaiting a response.