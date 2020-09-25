Airport to test air blast barrier this weekend

Testing on a barrier that deflects air blasts from departing airplanes at Owen Roberts International Airport will be carried out this weekend.

During the testing, scheduled between noon and 1pm on Saturday, a section of Crewe Road, west of the runway, between the roundabout at Smith Road and Printer Way, will be closed for about 30 minutes, the Cayman Islands Airports Authority advised.

The installation of the new blast deflector is part of the latest phase of upgrades at the airport.

In a statement last month, the CIAA said, “Due to the extension of the runway, the new takeoff aircraft positioning is now much closer to the Old Crewe Road fence line. Therefore, a blast deflector was designed to mitigate air turbulence at ground level by ‘deflecting’ air upwards for departing aircraft to protect passing pedestrians, cyclists and vehicular traffic using the road adjacent to the fence line.”

The blast deflector is made of galvanised steel panels that are powder coated and painted orange and white for easy identification, the CIAA stated. The panels are mounted on a lightweight steel frame and fastened to a monolithic concrete foundation to prevent uplift.

The blast deflector extends from the south side of the extended runway and continues around the perimeter fence line.