The notification process for planning applications is set to get an update, according to proposed changes within the Development and Planning (Amendment) Bill.

Among the changes is the addition of online access to maps showing the location of proposed projects. Currently, just block and parcel numbers are given, making it difficult for people to identify exactly where a plot is.

The bill is expected to go before the Legislative Assembly at its next sitting, which begins Wednesday, 14 Oct. at 10 am.

This week, Savannah residents questioned the “archaic” manner of notifying members of the public who may be impacted by applications going before the planning board for approval.

They were objecting to an application from businessman Parker Tibbetts for the proposed construction of two-storey commercial building along Hirst Road.

At present, notifications are sent through the mail and do not include any maps of the actual location of the proposed project. Those wanting to see the location of the project have to physically visit the planning department to access the maps.

The Cayman Compass reached out to the Ministry of Commerce, Planning and Infrastructure and its Department of Planning for a response to criticism of the notification process.

“One of the proposed changes to the existing law includes the use of courier services to deliver notices on planning permission applications. Additionally, the Department of Planning is working on the development of a website that will offer greater flexibility in the notification process,” the ministry told the Compass via email.

The new website, the ministry said, “will facilitate applicants registering their projects and respondents logging their agreements and/or complaints via this electronic medium”.

Under the proposed changes, the notice of application should contain an invitation to inspect the drawings related to an application at the Department of Planning or via a website authorised by the director of planning.

It also proposes that the Central Planning Authority shall not consider the application in the absence of evidence of the service, or publication of the notice; and unless 21 days have elapsed since the service or publication.

“There has to be a legally recognised method by which an applicant can notify relevant people/bodies and have recorded evidence of such notification. In the same vein, objections must also be duly recorded,” the ministry told the Compass.

Currently, it said, legally recognised methods are registered mail and public notices published in the newspaper.

“It is noted that notices are sent to addresses which appear on the Land Registry, many of which may not be current. However, it is the proprietor’s responsibility to keep their addresses updated,” the ministry added.

As for the Tibbetts application, there is no date on when it will go before the Central Planning Authority for consideration.

The building is planned for land adjacent to the Stonebridge Way residential neighbourhood, which has been zoned as a low-density area.

The advertisement for the application was published last week. There is a 21-day period for comments or objections.

At least 13 residents lodged their objections to the project in a joint letter. A petition is also circulating in various neighbouring communities in the area raising objections.

The ministry said it was unable to provide how many objections have been received so far.

“Due to the process involving objections/objectors, the Ministry is not in a position to furnish those details,” it said.