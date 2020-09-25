Cayman’s Jewish community to celebrate High Holidays

From just before sunset on Sunday, 27 Sept., to nightfall on the following day, Jewish people the world over will celebrate Yom Kippur, the holiest day of their religious calendar.

Yom Kippur, also known as the Day of Atonement, marks the culmination of the High Holidays, which began with Rosh Hashanah (18-20 Sept.), the Jewish New Year.

“During these days, Jews often gather in large groups to pray, reflect and ask for blessings, not just for their own personal lives but for the entire world,” said Rabbi Berel Pewzner, who noted that more people attend synagogues on Yom Kippur than any other day of the year.

However, with COVID-19 still ravaging many parts of the world, millions in Jewish communities will not be able to congregate for this annual celebration.

Cayman is one of the few countries in the world where the coronavirus will not prevent in-person gatherings on Yom Kippur, Rabbi Pewzner said.

“We are gratified that the concern of COVID-19 has waned here in Cayman and that we are fortunate to be able to gather for in-person High Holiday services and celebrations,” he added.

As part of the services for the Day of Atonement, Jews pray that their names and those of other loved ones be written in the Book of Life. Rabbi Pewzner said this year those prayers have been magnified.

“Never have the words ‘who shall live and who shall die’ in the High Holiday prayers, had such resonance,” he said.

