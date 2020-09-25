The Cayman Islands Football Association is set to begin its 2020/21 season over the weekend with the first round of play in the Premier League, Women’s Premier League and Men’s First Division.

The first match of the season pits an Elite team that finished third in last season’s Premier League table against a Roma United squad that finished eighth. Elite, however, may be searching for scoring options this season as Christopher Reeves – who finished last season tied as the league’s top goal scorer – has transferred from Elite to Latinos, according to CIFA.

“We’re looking forward to a great season, more competitive games, not only at the Premier League but the First Division,” CIFA president Alfredo Whittaker told the Compass. “That is looking very promising with a number of young players that are registered in that (First Division) league.”

Defending league champion Bodden Town opens its season Sunday against Sunset. Latinos FC, fresh off both President’s Cup and Charity Shield titles this summer, opens Premier League play Sunday against East End.

In the Women’s Premier League, five teams are set to play this season after only three competed in 2019/20.

Defending league champion Elite opens play Sunday against a Scholars team coming off a President’s Cup women’s title.

In the Men’s First Division, both North Side and Alliance were relegated after playing last season in the Premier League. Both play on Saturday, with Alliance opening its season against Bodden Town’s B team and North Side playing Elite’s B team.

CIFA will continue to implement a number of protocols aimed at preventing the spread of COVID-19, including sanitising changing rooms between matches and limiting seating to 250 fans.

CIFA warms up with preseason tournament

Cayman Islands Football Association clubs over the weekend continued preparations for the upcoming season with a series of preseason tournament matches.

Academy Sports Club beat Latinos FC 2-0 to claim the Gold Cup title.

In Silver Cup competition, Future Sports Club went 2-0 with wins over Roma United and Sunset to win the championship while East End United outscored Academy’s “B” team and Prospect Academy by a combined score of 8-1 to win the Bronze Cup title.